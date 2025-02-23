James Cameron takes bold stand against AI in Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron has always been at the forefront of filmmaking, pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. But with his Avatar franchise, he reached even greater heights.

As the franchise prepares for its third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron has made it clear that he’s sticking to his roots—this time, with a special disclaimer.

At a recent event titled An Audience with James Cameron in New Zealand, the Oscar-winning director shared new insights into the future of the Avatar series, including a unique move for the upcoming film.

According to X user Josh Harding, who attended the event, Cameron revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will include a disclaimer stating: “No generative A.I. was used in the making of this movie.”

James Cameron’s announcement highlights his commitment to maintaining the authenticity of his films, despite the rise of AI technology in filmmaking.

This comes after the immense success of the Avatar franchise. The first Avatar film, which grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide, became the highest-grossing movie of all time upon its release in 2009.

Read More: Netflix drops a big announcement for Devil May Cry fans

The second installment, Avatar: The Way of Water, followed in 2022, earning over $2.3 billion and continuing to showcase Cameron’s unrivaled ability to blend stunning visual effects with rich storytelling.

As Cameron reflected on his career and the Avatar films during the event, he spoke of his excitement for the future of the series.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash set for release in December, fans can expect more visually stunning sequences and innovative world-building.

But James Cameron’s insistence on avoiding AI in the creative process shows his commitment to a hands-on, human-driven approach to filmmaking.