James Faulkner’s foolish behavior should get its due treatment: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar aka Rawalpindi Express has reacted to James Faulkner’s allegations and exit from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 and said that the foolish behaviour of the Australian all-rounder should be given due treatment.

Shoaib Akhtar commented on the issue in an Instagram video, captioning it, ” Faulkner’s foolish behavior should get its due treatment. At the same time @therealpcb & @cricketaustralia should ensure that good relationship continues between the two boards. Nobody is bigger than the game.”

Akhtar said that James Faulkner had ruined everything by misbehaving despite being given an opportunity by Quetta Gladiator after his expulsion from Hobart Hurricanes of the Australian Big Bash League.

He said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia should look into the matter calmly for keeping the upcoming Pakistan-Australia series unaffected.

He said that it is important for him to see the Australian tour to Pakistan doesn’t face any controversy on the basis of the recent issue.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Quetta Gladiators had issued a statement, refuting allegations levelled by Australian cricketer James Faulkner’s allegations of non-payment and mistreatment during PSL 2022.

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators expressed disappointment over “reprehensible behavior of Mr James Faulkner” and maintained that in the seven years of Pakistan Super League (PSL), no player has ever complained about the non-fulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations.

The PCB said James Faulkner’s gross misconduct was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the Pakistan Super League into disrepute. The board added that it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that James Faulkner will not be drafted in future Pakistan Super League events.

