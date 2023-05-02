James Gunn plans Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC franchises crossover

Hollywood director James Gunn is planning a crossover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe in about a decade.

James Gunn spoke about bringing characters from both film franchises in a single film in an interview with iHeartRadio. He added that he has talked to their heads about his idea.

“I would really be happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie, that would be exciting for me,” he said. “Not only have I thought about that, but I’ve actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC.

“They know everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows?”

He said the crossover would take around a decade to happen.

“I think that it would look like something that would be happening in about 10 years. Not today. Because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell. But yeah, I think it could be cool,” he said.

However, James Gunn could be facing problems in bringing Marvel and DC franchises together given that different companies own them.

Marvel is owned by Disney whereas Warner Bros. produces DC Comics projects.

It is pertinent to mention that James Gunn directed both Marvel and DC films. They are ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ trilogy and ‘The Suicide Squad‘.

He was also involved in ‘Thor: The Dark World‘, ‘Doctor Strange‘ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘. His upcoming DC Universe project is ‘Superman: Legacy‘.

