James Gunn set to helm next film in the ‘Super-Family’

Filmmaker James Gunn is set to write and direct the next film in the ‘Super-Family’ at DC after the success of ‘Superman.’

During an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the plans for the film, which has been teased by Gunn in the past.

In several of his earlier interviews, the DC Studios chief hinted multiple times at his upcoming film, starring David Corenswet as Superman.

However, he did not clarify whether the upcoming project would be standalone ‘Superman’ film.

The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO has now confirmed that James Gunn was indeed set to write and direct the “next movie in the Super-Family.”

Read more: James Gunn teases ‘Supergirl’ with new poster

He also fell short of providing many details about the upcoming project.

It is to be noted here that Gunn’s DC Universe began with ‘Superman,’ released in cinemas on July 11

The film proved to be hit for the studio and earned $550 million at the worldwide box office.

The next entry in the new DC Universe is ‘Supergirl,’ led by Milly Alcock in the titular role. The film is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026, after the release of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2.

While Warner Bros. officials did not provide many details on James Gunn’s next film in the ‘Super-Family,’ the studio has confirmed that Reeves’s ‘The Batman’ sequel will begin filming in the spring.

According to the company, they were planning to release the film in theatres on October 1, 2027, after Reeves confirmed in June that he completed the script.