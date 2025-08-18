web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

James Gunn shares exciting update on ‘Superman’ sequel

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DC Studios chief James Gunn has shared an exciting update on the sequel to his hit ‘Superman,’ which kicked off his DC Universe.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet in the titular role, opened in theatres on July 11 and scored the second biggest opening of the year with $56.5 million.

Currently running in theatres, the film is nearing $600 million mark globally.

The DC film arrived on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home on August 15.

A month after the film’s release, James Gunn has revealed that he has completed the treatment for the ‘Superman” sequel.

“We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The DC Studios chief maintained that the studios was planning when to start filming the movie.

“It’s going to be much sooner rather than later,” the filmmaker said.

While James Gunn had been saying that he was developing a film featuring David Corenswet as Superman, it remains unclear whether the film would be a standalone title or a new project.

Meanwhile, the upcoming entries in the filmmaker’s new DC Universe include ‘Peacemaker’ season 2, ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Lanterns’ series, and ‘Wonder Woman,’ among others.

Gunn is also set to write and direct the next film in the ‘Super-Family’ at DC.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the ‘Superman’ filmmaker was set to write and direct the “next movie in the Super-Family.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.