James Gunn shares exciting update on ‘Superman’ sequel

DC Studios chief James Gunn has shared an exciting update on the sequel to his hit ‘Superman,’ which kicked off his DC Universe.

‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet in the titular role, opened in theatres on July 11 and scored the second biggest opening of the year with $56.5 million.

Currently running in theatres, the film is nearing $600 million mark globally.

The DC film arrived on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home on August 15.

A month after the film’s release, James Gunn has revealed that he has completed the treatment for the ‘Superman” sequel.

“We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The DC Studios chief maintained that the studios was planning when to start filming the movie.

“It’s going to be much sooner rather than later,” the filmmaker said.

While James Gunn had been saying that he was developing a film featuring David Corenswet as Superman, it remains unclear whether the film would be a standalone title or a new project.

Meanwhile, the upcoming entries in the filmmaker’s new DC Universe include ‘Peacemaker’ season 2, ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Lanterns’ series, and ‘Wonder Woman,’ among others.

Gunn is also set to write and direct the next film in the ‘Super-Family’ at DC.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the ‘Superman’ filmmaker was set to write and direct the “next movie in the Super-Family.”