James Gunn, Zack Snyder discuss ‘Superman’ on ‘Rick and Morty’

DC Studios chief James Gunn and filmmaker Zack Snyder surprised fans by guest-starring on the latest episode of ‘Rick and Morty.’

The episode, which aired on July 6, showed the two filmmakers trade barbs over their views on ‘Superman.’

Written by Rob Schrab, the ‘Rick and Morty’ episode stars James Gunn as the villain.

The episode begins with Rick and Morty concerned about what the creative director is doing to their favourite movie franchise, ‘Maximum Velocitree.’

To voice their concerns, the duo visit Warner Bros. to confront James Gunn (the director and producer of ‘Maximum Velocitree’).

Unsatisfied with what Gunn had to say, Rick and Morty take it upon themselves to rewrite the franchise.

The episode shows the DC Studios’ chief meeting Zack Snyder in the Warner Bros. cafeteria.

Snyder begins by saying, “Just saw your new cut of ‘Superman,’ and word of advice — he’s the ‘Man of Steel,’ not the ‘Man of Conversation.’ Do more shots of him punching!”

Towards the end of the episode, Rick and Morty alter the ending of ‘Maximum Velocitree,’ leading James Gunn to tearfully proclaim: “They did it! What an ending! They out-done the Gunn!”

Speaking about the two notable filmmakers’ guest roles in ‘Rick and Morty,’ executive producer Scott Marder said that Gunn and Zack Snyder were eager to join.

“They were good sports. They laughed at anything we threw at them,” he added.

According to Marder, James Gunn recorded his lines the next morning after wrapping filming for ‘Superman.’

“We didn’t think it would move this quickly. He responded instantly with a yes,” he said.

Zack Snyder, who has revealed being a longtime fan of the show, asked to return for more appearances.

“He came back like a fan, saying, ‘I’ll do anything for the show. Throw me a tag. Throw me a thing’” Marder said.