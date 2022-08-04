Jamie Foxx recalls how he convinced Cameron Diaz to make comeback

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx reportedly convinced his fellow celebrity to come out of retirement and work on his upcoming project Back in Action“.

The Django Unchained actor, speaking about how he convinced The Mask star to make her return, said he approached her and asked if she wanted to have some fun.

“I think that’s what brought her to it,” Foxx said as quoted in the report.

Moreover, the 54-year-old also contacted star athlete Tom Brady to convince the 49-year-old actor to come on board with him to work on the project.

“We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back,” he said.

Cameron Diaz announced her retirement to focus on her personal life, family, friends and relationships in an interview with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow in 2018. She gave birth to her daughter Raddix the following year.

She said she was feeling peaceful after going on hiatus

“When you’re making a movie…they own you. You’re there 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else. I had to basically take it back, and take responsibility for my life,” she said.

In 2020, she said she was open to returning to acting.

“Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting…” said the star. “Look, I’m never going to say ‘never’. I’m not a person who says ‘never’ about anything, clearly.”

