Jamie Lee Curtis shares her view on Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her views on the rumoured romance between ‘The Naked Gun 2’ costars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

Rumours about the two actors’ romance began making rounds after Nesson was spotted for her final bow of Tennessee Williams’ ‘Camino Real’.

Following the speculations, US media outlets quoted insiders as confirming that they were indeed in a relationship.

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” a US publication quoted a source as saying about the reported romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

As speculations intensify about ‘The Naked Gun 2’ costars’ relationship, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has urged the media and the people to leave the rumoured couple alone.

During a recent interview, the actor was asked about her views on the relationship between the two senior actors.

“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship, God bless them both – leave them the f–k alone,” Jamie Lee Curtis said.

She continued, “Let them like each other. Both of them have had hardship and they’re both beautiful human beings – makes me cry.”

“If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better,” the actor added.

It is to be noted here that Neeson, 73, was previously married to actor Natasha Richardson from 1994 till her death in 2009. The couple shares two sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

On the other hand, Anderson, 58, has been married five times before. She shares both her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with her first husband Tommy Lee.