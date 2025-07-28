Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she is preparing to retire from Hollywood

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she is preparing to retire from Hollywood after seeing her parents get rejected.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the actor reflected on the time when her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, were rejected by the film industry after hitting a certain age.

According to Jamie Lee Curtis, the experience left her concerned about herself, and she has begun “self-retiring” early to avoid the same fate.

“I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” the Hollywood actor said.

“I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful,” she added.

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she had been self-retiring for 30 years and preparing herself to get out of the spotlight.

“I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited,” the actor said.

Her comments about retirement from the film industry come soon after reprising her role in ‘Freakier Friday,’ a sequel to the 2003 family comedy.

The Hollywood actor returned for the sequel alongside her original co-star Lindsay Lohan.

The sequel takes place years after the original film, and follows Anna (Lindsay Lohan), now a mother of a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As she attempts to navigate the challenges of merging two families, Anna ends up in a four-way body swap with her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter, and her stepdaughter.