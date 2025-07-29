Three dead, 25 injured as passenger bus overturns in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: A passenger bus overturned in Jamshoro on the Sehwan Indus Highway killing at least three and injuring over 25 others, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the injured, including women and children, were swiftly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The rescue authorities stated that the bus, which was traveling from Larkana to Karachi, collided with a buffalo, causing the vehicle to overturn, rescue officials confirmed. Police are investigating the incident to determine further details surrounding the accident.

Earlier, a passenger bus overturned near the Balksar Interchange on the M-2 Motorway, resulting in the deaths of at least eight and injuries to over 20 others.

According to details, the ill-fated bus was travelling to Lahore from Rawalpindi when it met a deadly accident at Balksar Interchange due to a tyre burst.

Rescue operations were swiftly launched, and the deceased and injured were transported to DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.