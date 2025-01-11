Children among 12 injured in Jamshoro multiple-vehicle-collision

JAMSHORO: At least 12 people injured, including two children and several women in horrific multiple vehicle collision occurred on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred when a Hyderabad-bound vehicle carrying chicken overturned due to tire-burst.

As a result, several other vehicles traveling behind also rammed into the overturned vehicle. The accident involved two passenger coaches and multiple other vehicles. The motorway police are working to restore traffic flow, which has been severely disrupted due to the incident.

Earlier, at least four children died and 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

Prior to this, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.