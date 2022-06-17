Jamshoro: Fake intelligence officer arrested by Rangers

Jamshoro: Sindh Rangers on Friday arrested a fake intelligence officer from the Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, a fake intelligence officer has been nabbed from the Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro.

Rangers have recovered a walkie-talkie and a government number plate vehicle from the perpetrator named Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq used to extort money from government officers and other people by pretending to be an intelligence officer.

The spokesperson added that the perp has confessed to using forged documents for multiple purposes. Abdul has been handed over to the police for further investigations, he added.

In another similar operation on May 23, Rangers and Sindh Police had arrested a fake intelligence officer from Malir Karachi.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused named Muhammad Bilal used to impersonate an intelligence officer and extorted money from civilians.

A fake card, uniform and weapons were recovered from the accused and he has been handed to police for further investigation, the Rangers spokesperson said.

It is to be noted that six people, impersonating police and intelligence officers, were arrested in Karachi earlier this year.

