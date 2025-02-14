Jamshoro road accident claims five lives

Jamshoro: At least five people were dead and six others were injured in a tragic road accident on Indus Highway near Jamshoro, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting police.

As per details, two cars collided on Indus Highway near Jamshoro resulting in multiple casualties.

According to the police, five individuals lost their lives on the spot, while six others sustained injuries. The accident was caused by one of the car drivers attempting to overtake from the wrong side.

The injured victims have been shifted to Manjhand Hospital for medical treatment. Police further stated that the passenger car was traveling from Sehwan to Hyderabad at the time of the accident.

On January 5, a separate tragic accident near Ada Gajiyani area claimed at least three lives.

As per details of rescue sources, more than 20 others were injured in a collision and were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

On 30 December 2024, at least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area.

According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.