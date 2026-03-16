Prime suspect in nomadic woman’s rape, murder arrested in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: Police on Monday arrested the prime suspect in the abduction, rape and murder of a nomadic woman following an alleged encounter in Jamshoro.

The suspect, identified as Mashooq Khoso, was taken into custody in an injured condition during a police operation near the Thermal Power House area, police said.

According to police officials, a police team led by ASI Asghar Ali Bhacho and ASI Hasnain Mehr conducted a raid in a hilly area to arrest the suspect nominated in the murder case of Sabreen Pathan.

During the operation, the suspect and his accomplices allegedly opened fire on the police.

Police said that during the exchange of fire, Khoso was injured by a bullet fired by his own accomplices and was subsequently arrested.

A weapon was also recovered from his possession. His accomplices managed to escape from the scene, and raids are underway to apprehend them.

Jamshoro SSP Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chaanga said the arrest of the main suspect is a significant development in the investigation.

Sabreen Pathan, who sold clothes door-to-door to support her family, belonged to Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She was pregnant and a mother of four children.

According to police, the victim was abducted on February 1 and her body was later recovered from bushes. A case was registered on the complaint of her husband.

Police said eight other suspects named in the case had already been arrested earlier.