Jan Mohammad Mahar: JIT formed to probe journalist’s murder

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder of slain journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JIT is headed by SSP Sukkur whereas Rangers, FIA, Intelligence Agencies, and special branch personnel are also included in the JIT.

The Joint Investigation Team was constituted on the demand of Sukkur Union of Journalists.

Yesterday, the post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist and former president of the Sukkur Press Club was issued which confirmed Jan Mohammad Mahar had died of bullet wounds.

ARY News obtained the post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar. The autopsy report stated that the journalist received four bullets which caused his death.

It stated that Mahar received one bullet near his eye, a second in his chest, a third in his throat, and a fourth in his wrist. The medico-legal officers confirmed that the bullet wounds near his eye, chest, and throat caused Mahar’s death. They confirmed that overall six bullet wounds were found on the slain journalist’s body.

In another development today, a case was registered against the killing of the senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar at the Section C police station over the complaint of his brother Karamullah.

Police said that 11 identified and three unidentified persons have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) which was registered under the anti-terrorism act.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13. The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.