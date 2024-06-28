ATC indicts Jan Mohammad Mahar murder suspects

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Sukkur has indicted suspects in the case pertaining to the murder case of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported.

Senior journalist and Sukkur bureau chief of a local television network had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13. The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

As per details, Judge Abdul Rahman Qazi of the anti-terrorism court heard the case and rejected the bail applications of the two suspects, Sher Muhammad Sheikh, and Ramzan Sheikh.

The murder suspects, including Bakhshal Mahar, Babar, Bashir, Munaur Mahar, Sher Muhammad Sheikh, and Ramzan Sheikh, have denied the charges against them.

Read more: Journalist’s murder: ATC grants 7 days’ physical remand of suspects

The court has issued notices to the involved parties and adjourned the hearing until July 12.