Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s ‘murderer’ shot dead in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The prime suspect in the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar shot dead along with his son during a police encounter in Shikarpur’s katcha area, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police, the operation, conducted based on intelligence reports, resulted in the death of the prime suspect identified as Sher Ali alias Shero. The encounter also left four individuals, including a woman, injured.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar also confirmed that Shero, the alleged killer, was neutralized in the Shikarpur encounter, stating that Sindh Police had brought the perpetrator to justice.

Meanwhile, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told the media that police had attempted to apprehend Shero alive, but he was killed during the exchange of fire.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Sukkur indicted suspects in the case pertaining to the murder case of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

As per details, Judge Abdul Rahman Qazi of the anti-terrorism court heard the case and rejected the bail applications of the two suspects, Sher Muhammad Sheikh, and Ramzan Sheikh.

The murder suspects, including Bakhshal Mahar, Babar, Bashir, Munaur Mahar, Sher Muhammad Sheikh, and Ramzan Sheikh, have denied the charges against them.

Senior journalist and Sukkur bureau chief of a local television network Jan Mohammad Mahar was murdered by unidentified assailants on August 14. The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.