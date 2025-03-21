‘Good Burger’ villain Jan Schwieterman passes away at 52

Jan Schwieterman, best known for playing the fast-food rival in the 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger, has passed away at the age of 52.

He died on 28 February at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, after a short battle with cancer.

Jan Schwieterman’s death was only recently made public when his brother, Chad Schwieterman, shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post.

He revealed that Jan Schwieterman had been diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 cancer shortly before his passing.

Born on 30 September 1972 in Bluffton, Indiana, Jan Schwieterman moved to California after high school to pursue acting.

His career began in the 1990s with roles in TV shows like McKenna, ER, Forever, NightMan, and Undressed. He also appeared in Felicity, starring Keri Russell.

However, Jan Schwieterman’s most famous role was playing Kurt Bozwell, the villainous owner of Mondo Burger, in Good Burger.

His character was the main rival of the burger joint where Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s characters worked, making him a memorable part of the Nickelodeon classic.

After his role in Good Burger, Jan Schwieterman acted in the 2000 film Fallen Arches before stepping away from the industry. He briefly returned for one final role in the 2007 film Along The Way.

Schwieterman is survived by his mother, Clara Reed, his father, LeeRoy Schwieterman, his sisters, Megan and Vanessa, his brother, Chad, and other extended family members.

His passing marks a sad moment for fans who remember his role in Good Burger and his contributions to television and film.