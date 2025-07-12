Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag sells for record $10 million

Sketched out on an air sickness bag, the first Hermes bag, custom-made for actor-singer Jane Birkin, has been sold for a record $10.1 million (8.6 million euros).

The first-ever piece of Hermes’ now-iconic tote bag, which was first custom-designed and hand-made for British-French star Jane Birkin, by the luxury fashion house’s executive Jean-Louis Dumas, during a 1984 flight with her, and served as a prototype for fashion’s must-have accessory all these years, becoming the design of the era and a symbol of wealth, was sold at a Paris auction on Thursday, for a record sum, reported foreign media.

According to the details, a private Japanese buyer made the purchase on the phone, with his winning bid of 7 million euros, drawing gasps and applause from the audience. However, with the fees of the auctioner, Sotheby’s, added, the bidder’s total price to pay came to 8.6 million euros, or $10.1 million.

Speaking about the sale, Aurelie Vassy, head of the Handbags and Fashion Department at Sotheby’s Europe and Middle East, said, “It was a travel bag. Clearly, it was worn for nine years by Jane Birkin on a daily basis, and the form is still very beautiful.”

For the unversed, a regular Birkin bag sells for more than $10,000.

After the design became a hit, the French fashion house also started making smaller versions of it for the regular audience.

