BAFTA-winner Jane Campion apologizes to Williams sisters

BAFTAs ‘Best Director’ Jane Campion has issued an apology to Tennis stars, Serena and Venus Williams, over her ‘distasteful’ comments for the sisters at a recent event.

The Oscar-nominated ‘The Power of The Dog’ director Jane Campion was called out for her thoughtless comments, upon winning the honor for her Dark-western at the Sunday event. While receiving her trophy at Critic’s Choice Award, the filmmaker acknowledged the other women present at the award including Halle Berry, and the Williams sisters, subject of biographical drama ‘King Richard’.

“Venus and Serena, what an honor to be in the room with you,” said Campion while requesting some Tennis lessons from the duo.

While extending her thanks to fellow all-male nominees of the category, Campion added: “I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow – the guys. And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

The nerve of Jane Campion to suggest her journey is harder than that of two Black women who’ve overcome racism, sexism and classism in one of the whitest richest sports in the world to become CHAMPIONS again and again is why I have trust issues with white feminists. https://t.co/jMdsE98scv — Drew Dixon 🇺🇦🌻 (@deardrewdixon) March 14, 2022

The camera panned towards the Williams sisters, although Serena was seen applauding the winner, Venus seemed uncomfortable with the remark.

Her comments soon made headlines with social media users slamming ‘White Feminist’ for her ‘thoughtless and distasteful’ comments against the Olympics champions.

jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism. — Jodie (@MissJodie) March 14, 2022

After two days of flak from audience, the Kiwi director has spoken on the matter, with an apology towards the Tennis siblings. “I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes,” she stated.

“The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.”

“The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you,” Campion concluded.

