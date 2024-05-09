Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ to feature THIS ‘K3G’ song recreation

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ will reportedly feature the recreation of a hit song from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the upcoming sports flick of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will reprise the iconic dance number ‘Say Shava Shava’, from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘K3G’.

Quoting a source close to the film’s production, a local publication reported, “The makers of the film have recreated the much-loved song ‘Say Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for this film.”

However, the insider maintained, “The recreation is not done for the whole song. Rather, they have only chosen to recreate the stanza that begins with the line ‘Dekho Tainu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’. It’s played during an important scene between the lead actors, Rajkummar and Janhvi.”

“The song is played in the background and it now remains to be seen if it makes it to the final cut. There are times when songs, relegated to the background, might get changed. But ‘Dekha Tainu’ fits the narrative and let’s see what call is taken by the makers in this regard,” disclosed the source.

Notably, ‘K3G’ was directed by prominent filmmaker Karan Johar, who also serves as producer on the upcoming title.

Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, starring A-list actors Rao and Kapoor, follows the life of star cricketer and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The sports drama is set for theatrical release on May 31.

