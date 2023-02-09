Janhvi Kapoor reacts to ‘nepo baby’ tag

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor addressed the infamous ‘nepotism baby’ tag being associated with her and other star kids.

In her latest cover interview for a magazine, the ‘Mili’ star spoke about the online trolls and the hot debate of nepotism in Bollywood undermining the hard work of young actors coming into the industry from celebrity families.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of the late film star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

Kapoor said in the interview that her goal is to live up to the legacy of her mother. “This doesn’t come from a place of arrogance, but a desire to want to give back to my parents, as well as the audiences,” she noted.

The starlet also touched upon her privileges but mentioned that it comes with equal or more disadvantages. “In the sense, people aren’t going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective — they’re going to come in saying, ‘Oh, she’s gotten by easily in life; she’s privileged.’ So I have to convince them that I have something to offer; I work hard, and I value everything that I have been given,” Kapoor explained.

“I love cinema, and I am not apologetic about it anymore, because I know I’m good at what I do… I’m just warming up.”

In the same conversation, the celebrity also addressed the ‘nepo baby’ tag commonly given to all the star kids of Bollywood. She mentioned, “It really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi? (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo baby?)’.”

“It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant.”

“On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that,” Kapoor concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor seems to have her hands full in the coming months with ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ already being there on the 2023 slate, and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake along with films opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR in the pipeline.

