Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan team up for movie? Here’s the truth

Bollywood starlets Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor turned ‘co-actors’, have shot for their first project together.

From competition to friends to travel partners, and now co-actors, the rising stars of Bollywood and star kids, Kapoor and Khan have signed their first acting project together and have already filmed it.

However, it is not what you think! Not a movie or TV series, but the Bollywood buddies have joined hands for a promotional video for the upcoming series, ‘House of The Dragon’ – the spinoff for HBO’s most-watched, ‘Game of Thrones’.

Watch the video here:

Taking to their respective Instagram handles a day ago, both Kapoor and Khan daughters shared a glimpse of their debut collab. The click which sees the ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Dhadak’ debutantes with surprised and kinda scared expressions on their faces broke the internet.

Sara Ali Khan – maintaining her goofy poetic self – announced in the caption, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot”

“Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought,” she added with a bunch of emojis.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor penned a sweet caption to tease the acting collab. “Travel adventures. koffee dates. and now co-stars!”

On the professional front, both Kapoor and Khan made their debut days apart in 2018 and had quite impressive career graphs in the following years. Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ (2021) has ‘Gaslight’ and director Laxman Utekar’s untitled next in the kitty.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor who just gave out ‘Good Luck Jerry’, has ‘Mili’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Bawaal’ in the pipeline.

About ‘House of the Dragon’, the story has been set almost 200 years ago before the events that took place in ‘Game of Thrones’ and follow the tale of the Targaryen dynasty’s reign.

The show is co-directed by Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Miguel Sapochnik, and Geeta Vasant Patel.

The series will premiere on Sunday, August 21.

