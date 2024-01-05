Janhvi Kapoor vows to ‘never’ date an actor for THIS reason

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor to follow the ‘never date an actor’ policy strictly after an alleged break-up with Kartik Aaryan.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the former spilt quite a few beans, particularly regarding her love life.

Speaking about her dating history with Bollywood guys, allegedly Kartik Aaryan and debut co-star Ishaan Khatter, Kapoor vowed that she will never date an actor again and has quite a valid reason for it.

She said, “I want someone to be obsessed with me. The thing is you need someone to be okay with your… there needs to be a balance. You need someone who is okay to let you have your moment also but I find with actors, that they get very competitive and they get very weird.”

The ‘Mili’ actor continued, “There is always tension when there is an actor. I can’t deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you are in the same profession, it’s difficult, specifically this profession.”

“[So] I’ve said never [to dating actors],” she maintained.

Meanwhile, Kapoor almost confirmed her rekindled romance with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya as well during the outing. Sharing that ‘Shikhu’ is on her speed dial list with her sister and father, the star kid also mentioned he has been there for her and her family like a constant support system.

