Janice Tessa wins social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor Janice Tessa are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Janice Tessa shared the viral pictures of her on her Instagram account. They showed her posing for the camera in a golden-coloured saree. The ‘Habs‘ star captioned the pictures with a white heart emoji.

Earlier, she posted dashing pictures.

The actor is one of the most prolific celebrities on social media application platforms. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the fans.

Earlier, the celebrity posted pictures of her in a flower-printed black shalwar kurta. She used an emoji as the photo album’s caption.

Janice Tessa played the role of Zoya in the super hit serial ‘Habs‘. The drama told the story of a loving couple that tried to make it through the misunderstandings that were created by unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

Her character was that of Zoya Sadiq, the youngest sister to the lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah played leading roles. Apart from Janice Tessa, the cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

