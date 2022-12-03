Janice Tessa wins social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor and model Janice Tessa are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Janice Tessa posted the viral pictures on her profile. She posed for the clicks in a dashing red dress.

She captioned her two-picture gallery with a transparent heart emoji. The album gallery got thousands of likes from netizens within mere hours of its uploading.

It received heartwarming comments too. Here’s what they thought of it.

Janice Tessa is one of the prolific celebrities on social media application. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the vans.

Earlier, the celebrity posted pictures of her in a flower-printed black shalwar kurta. She used an emoji as the photo album’s caption.

On the professional front, Tessa is currently being seen as Zoya in “Habs” – the youngest sister to lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Actor-director Musaddiq Malek has helmed the direction of the project, which stars A-listers Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles, along with Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.

Earlier, the celebrity revealed that she was bullied to date over the colour of her skin.

“There were some people, I wouldn’t name them, but I was told if you want to bag a lead role [in a project], you have to have fair skin,” Tessa mentioned in a conversation with a digital portal.

“It wasn’t just one person who said this to me, there were so many people who had the same reason.”

