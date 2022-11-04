Janice Tessa’s latest pictures go viral

Actor and “Habs” star Janice Tessa won hearts with her latest pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures of the “Habs” star on the visual-sharing interactive platform saw her in a flower printed black shalwar kurta. She used an emoji as the photo album’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

Thousands of Instagram users liked the Janice Tessa’s viral pictures. They complimented her looks with their heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “The queen of Pakistan,” whereas another stated, “Attractive bandi🔥 (attractive woman).” She was also called beautiful, gorgeous woman and flawless.

Janice Tessa is one of the prolific celebrities on social media application. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the vans.

The actor won hearts with clicks of her in a stunning black outfit.

On the professional front, Tessa is currently being seen as Zoya in “Habs” – the youngest sister to lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Actor-director Musaddiq Malek has helmed the direction of the project, which stars A-listers Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles, along with Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’ airs in prime time every Tuesday on ARY Digital.

Earlier this week, TikTok star turned actor spoke about her experience on prevailing colourism in the showbiz industry and revealed being bullied to date over the colour of her skin.

“There were some people, I wouldn’t name them, but I was told if you want to bag a lead role [in a project], you have to have fair skin,” Tessa mentioned in a conversation with a digital portal.

“It wasn’t just one person who said this to me, there were so many people who had the same reason.”

