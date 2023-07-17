Jannat Mirza says she didn’t know Syed Noor before signing his film

TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who proved herself in the showbiz industry in a short space of time, recalled an interesting incident involving director Syed Noor before signing his film.

Jannat Mirza appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘ where she talked about her personal life and professional happenings.

Jannat Mirza recalled her getting a call from Syed Noor’s manager, who had seen her work on TikTok. When he talked about Syed Noor’s film offer for her, she told him that he didn’t know who the director was.

Jannat Mirza said he gave the phone to Syed Noor, who told her to look him up on Google. The TikTok star added that she returned his call and apologized to the director after knowing about him.

She added that she didn’t know Syed Noor as she hadn’t seen old movies where he had worked with legendary actresses such as Saima.

The TikTok star said she turned down Syed Noor’s film offer, thinking her parents would object. She said he and Saima came to her house to convince them.

The celebrity said Syed Noor and Saima assured her parents that she would do something they didn’t like.

The social media sensation said Syed Noor was a father figure and Saima was her guiding light.