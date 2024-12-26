web analytics
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, causing some delays to its flights

Reuters
TOP NEWS

Japan Airlines (JAL) (9201.T), opens new tab said on Thursday it was hit by a cyberattack that caused delays to some domestic and international flights.

The attack began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 GMT) and affected the company’s internal and external systems, JAL said. The company said it temporarily shut down a router that was causing system malfunctions and also suspended ticket sales for flights departing on Thursday.

ANA Holdings (9202.T), opens new tab, Japan’s other major air carrier, saw no signs of an attack on its systems, a spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, American Airlines (AAL.O), opens new tab briefly grounded all flights for an hour, disrupting travel for thousands on Christmas Eve, due to a technical glitch involving its network hardware.

All Nippon Airways, JAL’s main rival, said that it had not been affected by any cyber incidents and that services were operating as normal.

American Airlines briefly grounded all flights on Christmas Eve after experiencing a technical glitch involving its network hardware.

