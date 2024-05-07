33.9 C
Japan announces scholarships for Pakistani students

The Japanese government has announced its MEXT Scholarships 2025 for Pakistani students.

The Japanese embassy is currently receiving applications for the MEXT undergraduate and Research Scholarships (Masters, PhD) 2025. Annually, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan extends scholarships to international students aspiring to undertake undergraduate and graduate programs at Japanese universities.

Under the programme, students can apply for their undergraduate and graduate studies (Masters and PhD) and get a chance to study in prestigious universities of Japan.

It said every year the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan offers scholarships to international students who wish to study in undergraduate and graduate courses in Japanese universities.

MEXT research scholarship is fully funded by the Japanese government and provides an excellent opportunity for aspiring students in Pakistan to apply and get a chance to study in high-quality universities in Japan, it said.

