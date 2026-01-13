Japan approves $18.62mn grant for child health care in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday signed a grant agreement worth JPY 2.91 billion (US$18.62 million) to improve child health care services in South Punjab.

The signing ceremony for the Grant Agreement, Exchange of Notes, and Record of Discussion was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division under the project titled “Improvement of Child Health Care Facilities in South Punjab.”

The grant has been approved by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Japanese Grant-in-Aid program.

The project aims to strengthen diagnostic and treatment systems at the Children’s Hospital and Institute of Child Health (ICH), Multan, and enhance its role as the region’s only specialized tertiary care children’s hospital.

The initiative includes the expansion of facilities and the provision of essential medical equipment required to treat high-risk neonates, infants, and children suffering from serious illnesses or injuries.

The project is expected to significantly improve the quality of pediatric healthcare services in southern Punjab and other parts of the country.

The Exchange of Notes was signed by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of their respective governments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Humair Karim expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support and assured full facilitation for the successful implementation of the project, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Japanese Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi reiterated his government’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan to enhance friendly relations and expand cooperation in the health sector.