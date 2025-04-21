Japan increases Indian Ocean Tuna Quota for three years

For the coming three years, starting in 2026, Japan has announced an increase in its Indian Ocean bigeye tuna quota.

The announcement follows environmental impact assessments, signifying that bigeye tuna’s stock levels remain constant in the region.

Bigeye tuna is mainly popular in Japan and is frequently consumed raw as sashimi, a specific type of Japanese cuisine.

Over 28,000 tons of bigeye tuna were harvested in 2023, with more than 3,500 tons found from the Indian Ocean.

Under the new quota, Japan’s annual Indian Ocean bigeye tuna quota will have a 15% rise, which will reach 4,237 tons from 2026 to 2028.

The decision was made, held on April 13 on Réunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean. The commission’s members discussed quotas for bigeye, yellowfin, and other tuna species.

To prevent stock reduction, the commission has imposed catch limits on bigeye tuna for participating nations and regions since last year. The quota increase is based on estimates showing sustainable stock levels in waters near India, Africa, Indonesia, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Japan’s annual Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna quota will remain unchanged at 4,003 tons.

Recent reports indicate that 87% of global tuna catch comes from stocks at healthy levels. The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission has been urged to strengthen compliance processes and conservation measures for bigeye and yellowfin tuna.

Japan’s unchanged quota reflects a balance between its fishing interests and international conservation commitments, as determined during recent IOTC negotiations. Annual allocation of Japan for yellowfin tuna from the Indian Ocean will stay constant at 4,003 metric tons.

