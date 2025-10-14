Japan roar back in Tokyo to beat Brazil for first time

Japan claimed their first win over Brazil after roaring back in the second half to stun Carlo Ancelotti’s side 3-2 in a friendly in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli scored as Brazil turned on the style in the opening 45 minutes, four days after thrashing South Korea 5-0 in Seoul.

But Japan hit back after the break with goals from Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda sending the crowd of almost 45,000 wild.

It was Japan’s first win over Brazil in 14 attempts.

It was also Brazil’s second defeat since the Italian Ancelotti took over in May, following a 1-0 away loss to Bolivia in World Cup qualifying.

Both Brazil and Japan have qualified for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ancelotti shuffled his line-up from the team that hammered South Korea, dropping goalscorers Estevao and Rodrygo to the bench along with Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha.

Martinelli and Henrique came in to partner Vinicius Junior up front.

Japan were missing several injured regulars including Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

The home side almost took the lead when Ueda narrowly failed to connect with a dangerous ball to the back post in the first real chance of the game.

Brazil made them pay when a slick passing move sent Henrique clear and the Zenit St. Petersburg forward finished in style.

Martinelli made it two just minutes later when he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after Lucas Paqueta had found him with a clever chipped pass.

Japan pulled one back seven minutes into the second half when Minamino pounced on a loose ball by Fabricio Bruno and blasted it past Hugo Souza.

The hosts grabbed an equaliser when Nakamura turned in the ball at the back post, via a heavy deflection from the hapless Bruno.

Ueda then hit the crossbar before putting Japan in front a minute later with a bullet header.

Brazil tried to find a way back into the game but Japan dealt comfortably with their attacks and could have added to their own tally.