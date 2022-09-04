Japan sends humanitarian assistance for Pakistan’s flood affectees

KARACHI: Japan on Sunday handed over emergency relief goods comprising tents and plastic sheets to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Sunday.

Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Kinoshita Yasumitsu and Consul-General of Japan in Karachi Odagiri Toshio were present on the occasion.

On August 29, Japan decided to provide these goods through JICA, based on a request from Pakistan. The first batch of the goods which was handed over earlier on August 31, were distributed in Balochistan.

Talking to the media, Odagiri said Japan was deeply saddened by the widespread damage in Pakistan caused by the unprecedented flooding, which has surpassed even the devastating floods of 2010 and hoped that these goods would help to the victims.

He said, Japan would continue to work closely with Pakistan and the Japanese Embassy and JICA would cooperate with each other to respond to the situation.

Representative of NDMA, Muhammad Muazzam Zaman thanked Japan’s assistance for flood affectees.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the Chinese assistance package of 400 million RMB.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. He said this support will help provide much needed relief to the people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also expressed his gratitude to Chinese leadership and people for their relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

