Japan to implement prearrival screening for visa-free travelers

TOKYO: Japan will introduce an advance prearrival screening system for visa-free travelers in 2028, planning to update immigration processes and procedures to enhance security, according to the Justice Ministry.

The new pre arrival screening system, designed after the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) will need personal and travel information of the travelers from visa-exempt countries several days before arrival. The information will include names, purpose of stay and location.

In 2024, a record number of travelers around 36.87 million were welcomed by Japan, surging the increase in number from the previous year.

Under the Japan prearrival screening system, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan will review travelers’ data in advance.

Government plans to increase their inbound visitors to 60 million by 2030, as tourism is a main backbone of Japan’s economic growth strategy.

By the Japan’s prearrival screening system, Japan’s Immigration services agency will check travelers’ data before their arrival. If this system indicates that the travelers have any criminal background, or history of illegal activities, they may be denied to enter the country before they depart from their homeland.

Presently, around 71 countries and regions advantage from visa exemptions for short-term stays in Japan, including United States, and South Korea.

ESTA was introduced initially in 2001 by the United States, following the September 11 incident. It has encouraged comparable screening measures in several countries like Canada.

Officials are also discovering digital technologies to further improve screening efficiency and decrease in-person procedures.

Read More: Visa-Free countries for Pakistani travelers in 2025

Pakistani citizens who are planning international travel and are in search of destinations that do not require visa, have several visa-free countries offering access to Pakistani citizens holding Pakistani passports to enter.

Pakistani travelers have an option to visit 32+ countries who do not require visa to enter their territory without requiring a visa, according to global residency and citizenship data.