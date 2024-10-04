Japan visit visa from Pakistan: Bank statement update in October 2024

Japan is a fascinating destination, offering tourists a perfect mix of ancient traditions and futuristic advancements.

Travelers to Japan can experience the tranquil beauty of temples in Kyoto alongside the vibrant energy of Tokyo’s streets.

The natural allure of Mount Fuji and the breathtaking cherry blossom season captivate visitors, while Japan’s diverse cuisine, including sushi and ramen, offers a treat for food lovers.

The country’s well-organized public transport system makes it easy to explore everything from Hokkaido’s historic castles to Okinawa’s tropical beaches.

For Pakistani citizens, traveling to Japan requires a visit visa. The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan does not accept visa applications directly. Instead, applicants must apply through VFS Global or Gerry’s Visa.

Documents requirement:

Before applying for a tourist visa, Pakistani applicants need to gather the following documents:

Passport and a copy of the personal status page Visa application form and one photograph (4.5 cm x 4.5 cm, white background) Flight itinerary from a travel agency or airline office Travel itinerary detailing planned visits and accommodations Hotel booking confirmations Certificate of employment or a letter from the organization certifying the purpose of the visit Business profile (Chamber of Commerce/NTN/SECP documents) if applicable Bank statement for the last three months. If someone else is paying for the trip, a document certifying the relationship must be submitted Copy of student card (A4 size) if the applicant is a college student Copy of CNIC (A4 size) Family Registration Certificate (FRC)

Bank statement requirements:

For a single-entry Japan visit visa, the applicant must have a bank statement showing a minimum balance of Rs1 million. For a multiple-entry visa, the required balance is Rs2.5 million.

These statements must cover the most recent three months before the application submission.

By following aforementioned guidelines and ensuring the correct documentation is in order, Pakistani travelers can begin their journey to experience Japan’s unique blend of cultural and modern wonders.