Japanese hit ‘Shogun’ officially renewed for season 2

FX has officially renewed its Emmy-winning hit series ‘Shogun’, set in imperial Japan, for another season, scheduled to go on the floors next year.

One of the most critically acclaimed shows of last year, FX’s historical epic ‘Shogun’, which became the first Japanese-language series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, among the 18 other honours, will return with a season 2, the network confirmed on Wednesday.

With the first look poster of the sequel season, on social site Instagram, it announced in the caption, “FX’s Shōgun is scheduled to begin production of Season Two in January in Vancouver. Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis are set to return.”

According to the details, the new season will be set a decade after the events shown in the 10-episode launching season.

Notably, the fictional drama ‘Shogun’, adapted from James Clavell’s novel of the same name and loosely based on the real events of Japanese history, was created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks for FX. The title, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai in the main cast, along with Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow and Fumi Nikaido, started airing last February.

