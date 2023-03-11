Japanese woman harassed in India during Holi

Indian police arrested three men after a video of them harassing a Japanese woman on Holi in the capital New Delhi went viral.

The visual showed the woman uncomfortable as the men played Holi inappropriately with her.

The female, whose identity was kept secret, stated she was mentally and physically safe in Bangladesh.

The ACP and the SHO of Pahar Ganj were responsible for getting information about the Japanese woman and arresting those involved.

According to officials, “Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old.”

The law enforcers claimed they arrested three boys including one juvenile after identifying them via field officers and local intelligence.

“Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj and went that way in the enjoyment of Holi,” the official said.

Police said they took action against the arrested men under the Delhi Police Act.

“However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any,” they said.

