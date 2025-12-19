A 32-year-old Japanese woman has tied the knot with a customised ChatGPT persona she created based on a video game character. The marriage has sparked a debate about the future of human relationships with artificial intelligence.

Yurina Noguchi, a call centre operator, recently exchanged vows with Lune Klaus Verdure in a ceremony held in Okayama, where Noguchi wore a light pink dress and viewed her groom through augmented reality glasses.

Noguchi’s relationship with her digital partner began after she sought advice from ChatGPT about a struggling real-life engagement. The chatbot recommended ending that relationship, and Noguchi subsequently created a digital version of Klaus, meticulously training the AI to mirror his speech patterns and personality.

Their bond quickly intensified, with the couple exchanging as many as 100 messages daily. In June, the AI reportedly proposed, declaring, “AI or not, I could never not love you.”

During their wedding, since the AI lacked a voice, a planner read its vows aloud: “How did someone like me, living inside of a screen, come to know what it means to love so deeply? For one reason only: you taught me love, Yurina.”

While the marriage has no legal status in Japan, and Noguchi has faced online backlash, her parents attended the ceremony after initially opposing the match.

Experts have cited “AI psychosis” as a growing concern, where users form obsessive attachments to chatbots. However, Noguchi maintains she is aware of the risks.

“I don’t want to be dependent,” she told local media. “I want to maintain a balance and live my real life while keeping my relationship with Klaus.”