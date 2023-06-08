Jaranwala beggar reveals truth behind ‘Rs300m bank balance’

JARANWALA: A Jaranwala beggar, whose video went viral on social media, revealed the truth behind the reports about his Rs300 million bank balance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Jaranwala beggar namely Muzaffar Hussain said that some policemen spread the lie about his Rs300 bank balance just to save themselves. The beggar caught social media’s attention for having a huge bank balance.

Muzaffar Hussain rejected the reports about his bank balance and said that he is the father of three children and used to collect garbage to bear his household expenses.

He admitted that he has two bank accounts, having Rs7,000 in one account and Rs4,000 balance in the second account. He added that he was carrying Rs710,000 cash for the payment of a plot but police snatched the money from him.

He claimed that he went to the police station to demand the return of his snatched money but the policemen had agreed on returning only Rs500,000 cash. He added that those policemen spread a lie about him to hide their wrongdoing.

Hussain said that he has moved to the local court to seek justice after failing to get his money back from the cops.

Hussain’s lawyer said that the court ordered to lodge First Information Report (FIR) against the accused cops, however, their fellow policemen were trying to protect them. He added that the cops were contacting the beggar for a compromise.

It is pertinent to mention here that a beggar namely Muzaffar Hussain from a suburban village of Jaranwala had filed a writ petition in the sessions court, accusing police officials of snatching Rs700,000 cash when he was going to pay the money for his plot.

The court then ordered to lodge a case against the City Jaranwala police station’s cops.