Jaranwala incident culprits to be brought to justice: FO

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan will not rest until those responsible for the vile acts in Jaranwala were apprehended and brought to justice, ARY News reported. While responding to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, on 16 August 2023, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Sunday said: “We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. The incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society. Such intolerant and violent acts are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.”

She said, “The wheels of justice have been set in motion. The incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan,” she added.

A mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.