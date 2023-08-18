SCBA demands judicial commission to probe Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the Jaranwala incident, ARY News reported.

On Wednesday, a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

In a press statement, SCBA, while strongly condemning the Jaranwala incident, demanded the arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crime of ransacking on the charges of blasphemy.

Attacks under the name of blasphemy are worrying act, the statement said and added Islamabad give equal rights to minorities. “Such attacks are damaging the religious harmony.”

The SCBA demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the incident and urged the government to compensate the affectees of the Christain community for their losses.

Earlier, the Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community”.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”