Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to show solidarity with Christian community

ISLAMABAD: Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday paid a visit to Christian Colony in Jaranwala to show solidarity with affected members of the community after Wednesday riots, ARY News reported.

Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by police and civil administration at Jaranwala’s Daanish School.

He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Justice Isa also visited an affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

Speaking to the Christian victims, he said, “If anyone attacks churches, it is the responsibility of Muslims [to catch] the attackers.”

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. He instructed the deputy commissioner to ensure cleanliness of the streets of Christian Colony immediately.

He then communicated with the residents about which other areas needed help and asked that he be taken there.

Caretaker PM to visit Jaranwala today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has decided to visit Jaranwala along with Caretaker CM Punjab and federal ministers.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has been directed for preparations of the caretaker prime minister’s visit.

The caretaker PM will visit the vandalized churches and meet the people affected in the arson attacks in Jaranwala.

PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will express solidarity of his government with the Christian community and announce compensation for the losses to the people affected in the lawless incidents.

On Wednesday, a violent mob of hundreds of people ransacked and torched several churches and residences of members of the Christian community.

A cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalised. The minority community fled the area and was forced to stay in nearby fields.