Jaranwala tragedy: CM Naqvi says efforts underway to restore churches, Christians’ homes

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Friday asserted that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to restore the churches and Christians’ homes vandalised in the Jaranwala tragedy, ARY News reported.

The caretaker chief minister made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Christian community, which called on him in Lahore today.

During the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi said the administration had collected evidence from the crime scene. “The criminals will be arrested and brought to justice,” he vowed.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to restore the churches and Christians’ homes vandalised in the tragedy, also vowing financial assistance for the affectees.

CM Naqvi added that it was the state’s responsibility to protect the life and property of the Christian community, highlighting that effective measures needed to be taken to prevent such a tragedy in the future.

He pointed out that according to the government’s instructions, the rights of minorities were discussed in Friday sermons across the province.

On Wednesday, a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community”.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”