Jaranwala visit: Justice Faiz Isa reprimands CPO

JARANWALA: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), visited Faisalabad district’s Jaranwala tehsil and reprimanded the city police officer (CPO) over alleged negligence in the tragedy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Justice Qazi Faez Isa visited Jaranwala tehsil to expressed solidarity with affected Christian families after Wednesday’s riots over alleged blasphemy.

Justice Isa expressed anger over the police’s alleged negligence in the Jaranwala tragedy and reprimanded the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad Usman Gondal.

“The police’s negligence and poor planning have done more damage during the incident,” he said, adding that station house officer (SHO) and superintendent of police (SP) should also be included in the investigation.

“You don’t even know exactly when the incident happened,” he said furiously. Providing security is the responsibility of the most senior police officer, he added.

Expressing indignation at CPO Usman Gondal, the judge asked where the police was when the incident happened, who was responsible for the peace and order of the district, why did the police not spring into action immediately.

Read More: Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to show solidarity with Christian community

He further remarked that the officer responsible for negligence is conducting the investigation himself.

During his visit to Jaranwala, Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by police and civil administration at Daanish School.

He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Justice Isa also visited an affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

Read More: Caretaker PM, ministers to visit Jaranwala, meet violence victims

Speaking to the Christian victims, he said, “If anyone attacks churches, it is the responsibility of Muslims [to catch] the attackers.”

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. He instructed the deputy commissioner to ensure cleanliness of the streets of Christian Colony immediately.

He then communicated with the residents about which other areas needed help and asked that he be taken there.