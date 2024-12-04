Trump picks Jared Isaacman to head NASA

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped Jared Isaacman to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Isaacman, CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments (FOUR.N), has been a close associate of Elon Musk and his space company SpaceX for years and leads Polaris, a program using SpaceX vehicles to conduct private astronaut missions in orbit.

“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Jared Isaacman, if confirmed, would oversee a $25 billion agency heavily focused on returning humans to the moon under its Artemis program, a multibillion-dollar effort promoted by Trump during his first term that will rely on SpaceX’s Starship.

About NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a United States government agency responsible for the nation’s civilian space program and for aeronautics and space research. Established in 1958, NASA’s mission is to drive advancements in science, technology, and exploration, and to share its discoveries with the world. The agency is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has multiple centers and facilities across the United States.

NASA’s programs and projects focus on space and aeronautics research, human spaceflight, robotic exploration of the solar system, and Earth observation. The agency is renowned for its achievements, including landing humans on the Moon during the Apollo program, conducting extensive research on the International Space Station, and sending robotic missions to Mars, Jupiter, and other destinations in our solar system.

Today, NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery. The agency is working towards returning humans to the Moon by 2025 under its Artemis program and plans to send humans to Mars in the 2030s. NASA also collaborates with international partners, academia, and industry to advance its mission and inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).