Jason Gillespie appointed head coach of PSL’s Hyderabad

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been officially named the head coach of the Hyderabad franchise ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, scheduled to begin on March 26.

Hyderabad is one of the two new franchises added to the PSL roster ahead of season 11, with Sialkot Stallionz being the other new entrant.

The Hyderabad franchise is owned by Fawad Sarwar’s Kingsmen group and was secured through the PSL auction with a winning bid of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million).

The announcement for the head coach was made through the Kingsmen Cricket social media handle, where the franchise shared a graphic featuring Gillespie along with a statement confirming his appointment.

“Vision clear. Direction locked. Entering a New Era. Jason Gillespie takes charge as Head Coach of Hyderabad,” the post read.

Vision clear. Direction locked. Entering a #NewEra ⚡️ 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗲 takes charge as Head Coach of Hyderabad in #HBLPSL 🙌 Welcome to the family, Coach 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aLqSLF94gT — Kingsmen Cricket (@KingsmenCricket) January 28, 2026

The 50-year-old has previously worked in Pakistan cricket and was appointed as head coach of the national Test side in April 2024.

However, his stint was short-lived as he resigned ahead of Pakistan’s two-match Test series in South Africa in December 2024, amid reports of differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and difficulties in aligning with the team management.

Notably, the Hyderabad management is yet to officially unveil its team name and logo for the tournament.