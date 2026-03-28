Jason Gillespie breaks silence on relationship with PCB

Hyderabad Kingsmen head coach Jason Gillespie has dismissed any lingering speculation of a fallout with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), insisting that his relationship with the board remains “absolutely fine.”

Gillespie, who stepped down from his role as Pakistan’s Test head coach in December 2024 amid reports of differences with the PCB, commented on his relationship with the board on Saturday.

“Absolutely no problem,” Gillespie said when asked about his equation with the PCB.

“I finished my role as Test coach, and these things happen in coaching. We’ve all moved on; there’s no drama at all. From my end and the PCB’s end, the relationship is perfectly fine.”

The former Australia fast bowler had taken over the red-ball setup in April 2024 but endured a brief tenure amid reports of differences with team management.

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However, he made it clear that any such issues are now firmly in the past.

Shifting focus to the broader cricketing landscape, Jason Gillespie also weighed in on the growing influence of franchise leagues and their impact on international cricket, particularly the longest format.

“I love international cricket, especially Test cricket, and I’m not alone in that,” he said.

“It’s a challenge for administrators to strike the right balance with so many leagues around the world, but I think they’ve done a decent job so far.”

He acknowledged the increasing workload on players, particularly fast bowlers, who are often forced to make tough choices across formats.

“Fast bowling is a very demanding job. You’re seeing players become more selective, especially with the rise of T20 cricket. It’s difficult to play all three formats throughout the year,” he said.

Gillespie also pointed out a shifting trend in modern cricket, where some players are opting out of certain formats altogether to prolong their careers, underlining the complexity of scheduling in today’s packed calendar.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen coach expressed confidence in his squad, singling out Saim Ayub as a player to watch despite recent inconsistent batting form.

“Saim is a quality player. There will always be ups and downs, but we’re encouraging him to play his natural game, watch the ball and back his strengths. I’m really looking forward to seeing him perform in this tournament,” he said.