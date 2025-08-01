Jason Momoa opens up on filming ‘Chief of War’ in Hawaii

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was hit with nostalgia as he returned to his home state of Hawaii for the filming of his new show, ‘Chief of War’.

Born in Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu, to a German-Irish mother and a native father, actor Jason Momoa was more than overwhelmed to tell the story of real-life warrior chief, Kaʻiana – the most famous Hawaiian in the world – in the Apple TV+ series ‘Chief of War’, which follows the rebellion against unification of Hawaii, under the rule of King Kamehameha.

“There were moments where, as a little boy, you look at these awesome paintings, because a lot of these images that we saw as kids. I mean, that’s all we had were books and paintings,” Momoa, who also co-creates and executive produces the nine-episode series he stars in, said in a new interview. “And to actually direct and be a part of the whole thing, just composing these paintings and watching them come to life and putting music to them and seeing these images, I know what I went through when I made them. I know what I went through when we edited it.”

“I mean, the premiere here with our whole family, with everyone that made it possible. With people, I’ve worked with since I was 19, the crews and cast, to have such a huge involvement in it to the point where your best friends… You made it with your best friends, with a company that’s been behind you for the last five or six years. All this is built up to this moment. I can’t think there could possibly be anything bigger in this life for me, as a film or TV [show] that I’ll ever make,” the ‘Aquaman’ star reflected at the premiere. “It’s pretty impactful. I’m gonna see it on my father’s face. I’m gonna see on my children’s faces. It’s as powerful as it gets.”

“It’s crazy to think that we have all these different stories, yet we’ve never seen anything on this level. It’s gonna be huge,” concluded Momoa, who plans to make seasons 2 and 3 of the ‘Chief of War’ if Apple TV+ greenlights.

Meanwhile, the launch season is now available to watch on Apple’s streaming platform.

