Jason Momoa exits Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ movie adaptation

Jason Momoa is no longer attached to Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game franchise Helldivers, according to recent reports.

The actor had been set to star in the project, which is being directed by filmmaker Justin Lin.

While the reason for Momoa’s departure has not been disclosed, sources indicate that the project remains active and continues to move forward in development.

Sony is reportedly searching for a new lead actor to headline the adaptation, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on November 10, 2027.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, though the movie is expected to draw inspiration from the acclaimed video game series developed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

The original Helldivers launched in 2015 as a cooperative twin-stick shooter that tasked players with joining an elite military unit known as the Helldivers. Working together, players battle hostile alien threats across the galaxy in defense of “Super Earth.”

The franchise reached new heights with the release of Helldivers 2 in 2024. The sequel became a major commercial success, selling more than 12 million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC within its first four months on the market. The game has since expanded to Xbox platforms and continues to attract a large player base.

The film adaptation is being produced by Hutch Parker alongside PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash and Justin Lin through his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner.